Park Point Residents Host Rummage Sale

DULUTH, Minn. – A 20 family rummage sale is being held during the 4th of July weekend.

It offers the chance for people to shop while still maintaining good social distancing practices.

While shoppers are required to wear a mask, organizers say Northlanders are showing their appreciation for having the sale.

“They all miss going to garage sales. They miss socializing. People come here, they see their friends, they are in a safe environment outdoors with masks on. And we have music going and we just try to make it fun,” Park Point Resident, Susan Peters says.

The rummage sale will continue through Saturday.