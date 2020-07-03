Registration Open for Duluth Little League’s Practice Season

It will be a six-week practice season as the league won't be able to host any games.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Little League has announced that registration is open for kids ages four to 12.

It will be a six-week practice season though as they won’t be able to host any games. League president Dan Fraser says it’s the best they can do given the current circumstances.

“Practices are probably the most important thing. Kids definitely love the games more. They’d rather be playing games but you learn the value of practices where they are learning all their skills. You get more repetitions. Some of the kids that are less skilled that are developing a little later than others maybe are going to have a better atmosphere to be able to learn and develop those skills and become better ball players,” Fraser said.

Last month, the city of Duluth said they wouldn’t be maintaining baseball fields within the city, which made it tough for other leagues to open up. But these are kept up by local community members, including college students.

“They take care of everything. We can call them anytime of the day and they’ll come down and help us chalk any lines that we need for games or do any kind of work that’s needed. These kids that we’ve been employing here are kids that have come up through our league. It’s just great to see them wanting to help, be around and make these fields look great,” said Fraser.

Registration will be open until Monday at midnight. For more information, click here.