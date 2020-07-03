Superior Cancels July 4th Fireworks
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior has canceled its 4th of July fireworks display scheduled for Saturday night.
The city made the announcement in this news release sent Friday:
“Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Douglas County, the City of Superior has chosen to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks show scheduled for tomorrow night. This decision was made in consultation with Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Douglas County Public Health.
The decision to cancel the fireworks show this year was made to help ensure the safety of our community members during the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Douglas County. Although citizens and spectators were being encouraged to stay in or near their vehicles to observe the fireworks, this could not be guaranteed.”