Suspect Arrested After Multiple Vehicles Damaged in Duluth Hit-and-Run

DULUTH, Minn.-One suspect is in custody after a report of multiple vehicles being damaged in hit-and-runs in Duluth this morning, while police seek out an additional suspect.

At about 9 a.m. police responded to the intersection of First Avenue West and Fourth Street. Upon their preliminary investigation, police say there was a hit-and-run at Second Avenue East and Third Street. The vehicle had then collided with more than one car on First Avenue West below Fourth Street and came to a stop. The driver fled on foot.

A passenger in the vehicle then drove the car, according to police, and collided with additional vehicles on the Avenue.

This driver (21-year-old male) was located and arrested. He was lodged at the jail and could be facing charges of driving while impaired and hit-and-run.

The initial driver has not been located at this time.

No injuries have been reported during this incident.