Two People Injured in Jet Ski Accident

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were injured in a jet ski accident Friday afternoon on Little Sturgeon Lake in French Township.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Hibbing were riding on a jet ski traveling eastbound on the lake. A second jet ski driven by a 37-year-old Chisholm man was traveling westbound.

The eastbound jet ski turned right towards shore and the westbound jet ski collided with the eastbound jet ski.

All three people were ejected from the jet skis. The Hibbing man suffered a left leg injury and was transported by air to Essentia Health in Duluth. The Hibbing woman sustained a left leg injury and was transported by ambulance to Essentia Health in Virginia. The Chisholm man was not injured.

Alcohol was determined to be a factor in the accident.

The names of the people involved are being withheld pending family notifications and formal charges.

The accident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.