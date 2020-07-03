Veterinarians Talk Pet Safety During 4th of July Weekend

A high percentage of pets face anxiety from the noise associated with fireworks every Independence Day.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The 4th of July may not be your pets favorite holiday.

A high percentage of pets face anxiety from the noise associated with fireworks every Independence Day.

For those who don’t have a plan in place for the day, veterinarians say the best thing pet owners can do is provide some love and toys to keep them occupied.

“You know, chew toys. Their favorite raw hide or something at the time that some of these are going off so they associate positive things with the noise,” Superior Animal Hospital Medical Director, Dr. Bob McClellan says.

Veterinarians also say that during these hot days, if you need to get your pets outside for exercise the best time to do that would be in the early morning or late at night.