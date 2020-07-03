Vikre Distillery Makes Themed Cocktail Kits

DULUTH, Minn. – One local distillery is coming up with fun ways to celebrate Independence Day.

Vikre in Canal Park is putting together Fourth of July cocktail kits, including some patriotic ones like the Red, White and Blue Swizzle with a strawberry rock swizzle stick along with lemonade and blueberry syrup. Another kit is the Watermelon Limeade Cooler, which is perfect for a hot day.

“And as we’ve seen traffic here shift more toward tourists who are hanging out at their hotels, you know, at their vacation rentals, it’s been really common for people to stop in, grab a kit, maybe take it up the shore to a cabin,” said Doug Kouma, the director of visitor experience at Vikre.

The distillery also put together cocktail kits in celebration of the movie Hamilton being available for the streaming starting today. Some of their creations include the Alexander Brambleton, Aaron Bourbon and the Schyulyer Spritzer.