Annual Car Show Rides Through Superior as ‘Car Cruise’

SUPERIOR, Wis.- While Superior’s fireworks were canceled due to COVID-19, some gearheads still made the most of the Fourth of July.

Since the annual Dennis VanAlstine Car Show was canceled as well this year, the “Anything with a Motor Cruise” took its place to give motorists a chance to let their rides shine.

The parade of hot rods started at the Mariner Mall, traveled through Superior to Gronk’s before they rode back to Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave.

Dozens of cars of all shapes, sizes, and years revved down the streets.

“Everybody wants to get their cars out of the garage it’s been one of those years you have to wait and wait,” said Coordinator Michele Haltli.

“Gives everybody just fun to do on the 4th of July instead of doing nothing,” she said. “At least we’re able to do a little bit of something and even the residents can watch us as we’re driving by as well.”

The event also accepted toiletries, non-perishable food, and monetary donations for the Salvation Army of Superior.