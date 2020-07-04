Duluth Harbor Mission Hosts Community Event

A local group hosted a barbecue for community members to enjoy.

DULUTH, Minn. – A local group hosted a barbecue for community members to enjoy.

Duluth Harbor Mission on West Third Street hosted the event at Harrison Community Center. Dozens of people came to take in live music and free food, while also spending time getting to know others in their local neighborhoods.

“We love people,” said Wendy Lane, the women’s program director for the Duluth Harbor Mission. “We love giving back to them and we love touching their lives. We love being there and being an ear to listen and a heart to love. People need love. They need to know that they’re loved and that people care about them.”

Duluth Harbor Mission has hosted similar events in past years during the summer.