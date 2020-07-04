Fatal ATV Crash in Barnum Township

BARNUM, Minn. – A woman has died as a result of injuries from an ATV accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 139 and Country Road 6 in Barnum.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, a female in her 40s received multiple injuries from the crash.

The initial investigation revealed the female victim had been the driver of an ATV and was riding in a group of ATVs.

The sheriff’s office believes the ATVs created a large amount of dust on the gravel road and the victim did not see the intersection coming up, stopped quickly, and lost control at which point the ATV rolled on top of the victim.

A helicopter was sent to the scene and transported the victim to Essentia Hospital St. Mary’s in Duluth.

The victim died at the hospital later in the day.