NASHWAUK, Minn. – A man has died from injuries due to an ATV accident in Nashwauk.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim was driving an ATV southbound in the east ditch of Highway 65 north of County Road 8.

He then hit an elevated part and rolled the ATV over.

The driver was then trapped under the ATV and was submerged underwater suffering fatal injuries.

The incident is under investigation.