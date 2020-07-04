Gondik Law Speedway Wraps Up 4th Annual Border Battle

Racing fans were able to celebrate the 4th of July with the final day of the Border Battle at the Gondik Law Speedway.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Friday, the city of Superior announced that there would be no fireworks this year due to COVID-19. But there was still plenty of action and excitement on Saturday evening at the Gondik Law Speedway.

Saturday was the third and final day of the 4th Annual Great Lakes Border Battle. Practice day was on Wednesday with races taking place Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The speedway worked hard to put safety measures in place and do everything they could to give families a fun activity to celebrate the 4th of July.

“We have a great thing, we have kids, families racing where they have kids 12 years old racing and they race in about 3 of the classes. It’s a great thing. We’re doing our best to make it a happy 4th of July,” director of the Gondik Law Speedway Crash Carlson said.

Racing at Gondik Law Speedway will resume on Friday night with Red Cedar Speedway night.