Local Organizers Host Barbecue at Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial

Local organizers hosted a barbecue to provide both free food and a safe space for connection.

DULUTH, Minn. – This particular July 4th feels a bit different this year, but not just because of the pandemic. One community event brought together people in the spirit of unity and reconciliation.

“You know, it’s a lot of work, but it’s worthy work and I think in Duluth we have a great community and we can make our community stronger,” said Lara Simpson, one of the community organizers.

It was held at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, which remembers the lynchings of three black men one hundred years ago. Organizers say the food is just one part of the event. It is also about standing together in unanimity.

“The more we can get together, then we could be talking about what we work like to see in our community and how we can have our voices heard,” said Simpson.

Attendees say it’s important to have events like these because it brings people together under a common goal.

“It means a lot,” said Ruby Swanson, who was with her sister Pearl and their friend Edie Robinson. “We get to be a part of something…we’ve all gone protesting at like a lot of events in Duluth so we can kind of see how everybody comes together.”

Community organizers also hosted a Juneteenth barbecue last month. They hope that events like these will continue into the future.