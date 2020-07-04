Nice Weather Draws Many Visitors

DULUTH, Minn. – The weekend weather drew people from all over the state. The Canal Park Lakewalk area was busy with walkers and bikers.

One Twin Cities family who has visited Duluth before said they’re here to explore the city and that the lake feels the warmest it has ever felt.

“This is great,” said the Olson family, who came to Duluth from Maple Grove. “Usually when we come up here it’s a little bit cooler. It’s actually pretty warm, which is more inviting for us to go to the beach and be in the water. Lake Superior actually feels the warmest that it’s ever felt so it’s been good.”