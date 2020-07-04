Superior Cubans Opens on Ogden Avenue

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Cubans, located next to Wednesday Bakery on Ogden Ave. in Superior, opened on Friday evening and is a family-owned restaurant selling Cuban sandwiches.

The sandwich has ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and a mojo sauce with spices, citrus and garlic. The sandwich is a family recipe that has been passed down over the past decade, and is now serving the Northland.

“My brother and I, every year we do a catfish festival in Floodwood, Minnesota so we decided to bring that from Floodwood all the way to Superior. Superior doesn’t really have a good Cuban sandwich you can get anywhere so we thought it would be a nice Northland twist,” kitchen manager Jake Kaufman said.

Superior Cubans is open Friday and Saturdays from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. Learn more about them on their Facebook page.