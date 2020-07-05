DNT: Two People Survive Plane Crash Near Eveleth-Virginia Municipal Airport

EVELETH, Minn. — Two people have survived a plane crash that happened at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, two miles east of the Eveleth-Virginia Municipal Airport, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

FOX21 has reached out to St. Louis County for updates, but have not been provided any.

The St. Louis County Undersheriff told the newspaper that a man and woman were flying in a PA-32 Piper Saratoga that had taken off from the Tower Municipal Airport sometime between 11 a.m. to noon. It was not registered with that airport, nor did the pilot file a flight plan for the trip.

The couple told authorities that they had the plane “mostly under control,” but it caught fire after it hit the ground.

They had walked away with minor injuries and headed toward the Eveleth-Virginia Municipal Airport, but turned around when the area was too rugged to pass through.

Search and rescue crews ran into the couple 400 feet away from the site of the crash as they were walking back toward the area.

No other passengers were on-board.