Duluth Police Chief: Several Fourth of July Incidents Involving Guns

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police responded to three incidents involving guns on the Fourth of July, according to Chief Mike Tusken.

In one incident, police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Park. Officers found the address where it happened, and negotiated with the suspect to surrender for over an hour. They took the suspect into custody, and also executed a search warrant. Officers found a gun and spent shell casings.

One incident happened in the East Hillside neighborhood, police responded to a report of a suspect pointing a gun at a person or people. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, who ran away and dropped the gun. Police recovered the firearm and arrested the suspect for possessing a stolen gun, carrying a gun without a permit, making threats of violence, and running from police.

Another incident happened downtown. As bars were getting ready to close on First Street, police were called to reports of a fight and a person pointing a gun at another person or group of people. Officers found the suspect, and a gun dropped onto the street. They arrested the suspect for being a felon possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and carrying a firearm without a permit.

Chief Tusken added in his post that “at this time of year, DPD will respond or initiate more than 300 calls for service each day and…are experiencing heavy demands for police service.”