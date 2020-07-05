Fatal ATV Crash in Holyoke Township

HOLYOKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 48-year-old man died on Saturday after an ATV accident, according to a press release from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a call around 8:30 p.m. that an ATV had crashed in the Holyoke Township off of Golf Course Road.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared that the man was going downhill on the ATV when it rolled over on top of him, pinning him underneath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders tried to give him lifesaving measures.

The victim wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. Authorities said it does not appear that he had been drinking.

The crash is under investigation.