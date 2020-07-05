Three People Rescued From Burning House in Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Two adults and a toddler were rescued from a house fire by a Virginia police officer on Sunday, according to the Virginia Fire Department.

Firefighters received a call about a house fire on the 700-block of 11th Street North shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Before firefighters arrived, a Virginia police officer grabbed a neighbor’s ladder and climbed up to the roof’s front porch to rescue the child and two adults from the burning house.

No injuries were reported except for a Virginia firefighter was treated on-scene for heat exhaustion.

The home suffered severe damage from the blaze. Two homes nearby were also damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire departments that responded came from Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, Gilbert, Fayal Township, Hibbing, Hoyt Lakes, Biwabik, Biwabik Township, Cherry, Cook, Clinton, and Pike-Sandy-Britt. Eveleth and Biwabik also had ambulances on-scene, and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded as well.