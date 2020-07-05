Wildfires in Superior National Forest, BWCA on Fourth of July

MINNESOTA — According to the U.S. Fire Service, multiple wildfires burned in the Superior National Forest and BWCA on the Fourth of July.

In the Superior National Forest, four wildfires were reported in the west area.

Three wildfires were reported in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness within St. Louis County, as well as another fire outside of the Boundary Waters area in Lake County.

The U.S. Fire Service added that there were thunderstorms with lightning passing through the area.

One fire in the BWCAW is eight acres large and continued to burn into Sunday, with firefighters dumping water on it from aircrafts.

Fire officials added that the Northland currently has moderate drought conditions.