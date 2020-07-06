Blatnik Bridge Maintenance Begins

Motorists can expect delays with lane closures and speed reductions while on the bridge during this work.

DULUTH, Minn. – Routine inspections of the Blatnik Bridge began on Monday morning.

MNDot workers plan to do these inspections every Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for the next few weeks.

Crews are checking to make sure the structural integrity of the bridge is intact.

