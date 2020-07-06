Great Harvest Bread Co. Closes After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

DULUTH, Minn. – Great Harvest Bread Co. in Duluth says they are temporarily closing after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The bakery announced in a Facebook post on Monday that an employee tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend and was able to confirm that they contracted the virus from a social gathering outside of work.

Great Harvest says the rest of the staff will be tested for COVID-19 while they are closed.

The bakery says they will remain closed until it is safe to re-open which they hope will be soon.