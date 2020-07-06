Minnesota College Athletic Conference Cancels 2020 Fall Sports Season

Team and group activities will not take place, even for winter and spring sports teams.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced Monday that they are cancelling their 2020 fall sports season.

This includes football, volleyball and soccer, but does not apply to low-risk sports such as clay target shooting and golf. Team and group activities will also not take place, even for winter and spring sports teams.

The conference has 24 teams total, including seven Northland colleges, and competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association, as well as the NJCAA Division III level in most sports.

