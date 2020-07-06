Minnesota Department of Health Reports Multiple Days of Single-Digit Deaths From COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn.– Minnesota health experts gave an update Monday on COVID-19 in the state. They also included information on the state seeing lower death numbers in recent weeks.

Minnesota has seen single digit deaths in 13 of the last 15 days. Health officials attribute this to new treatment options, a higher number of young people getting COVID-19 who recover, and congregate care facilities taking more precautions.

“There have been a number of approaches that people have learned over the past number of months in how to improve the care for these patients and that has certainly I think made a difference,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield.

State health experts said they will be actively watching the number of cases coming from the Fourth of July weekend.