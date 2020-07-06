Nemadji Golf Course Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Nemadji Golf Course announced this weekend that they are adjusting their operations due to a positive case of COVID-19 by one of their staffers.

The clubhouse and grill will be closed and check-in will take place through the window of the golf shop. Food orders are to be called in and beverage carts will be out on the course.

The staffer, who last worked at the course on June 30th in the food and beverage department, is in self-quarantine and all staff who have been in contact with that person will need to be tested.