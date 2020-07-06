New Drinks at Duluth Grill

One local restaurant is sprucing up its cocktail menu with some fun takes on brunch.

DULUTH, Minn. – One local restaurant is sprucing up its cocktail menu with some fun takes on brunch.

The Duluth Grill is featuring four new Bloody Marys.

One favorite is the Bacon Bloody, which features Lakehouse Vodka made in Waconia with candied bacon and a celery stalk.

Management says they want to make unique additions to the menu that are fun but remind you of the comforts of home.

“We really enjoy what we do here,” said Ben Bergstedt, one of the general managers at Duluth Grill. “We just want to produce a lot of good quality stuff and people have fun while they’re in here too. We like the family environment, same kind of feel that you would get going to grandma’s or mom and dad’s.”

Other Bloody Marys on the menu include the original, a garden variety version, and a Korean barbecue inspired drink.