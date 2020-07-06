New Superior Chief of Staff Ready for City Government Role

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The city of Superior has welcomed a new addition to one of the city’s top administrative positions since late May.

Nick Raverty is the newest Chief of Staff for the city after being named to the position in early May. He has spent the last six years as an administrator for non-profits near his hometown in Windom, Minnesota and for St. Olaf college. Raverty will be in a more administrative role, working with city department heads on items like the city budget.

“We’re here to help and make the community better for everybody living in it,” said Raverty. “I’m absolutely excited to be a part of that mission and the goal to build superior out for the next generation.”

Raverty took over the position after the city’s previous Chief of Staff, Rani Gill, retired this spring after over 30 years in the role.