Red Cross Hosts Blood Drive at Kenwood Lutheran Church

With elective surgeries being allowed again, the Red Cross is asking for those that are healthy to donate blood.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the need for blood continues, more blood drives are popping up around the Northland.

On Monday, the Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the Kenwood Lutheran Church. The Red Cross has put multiple safety measures in place like taking donors’ temperatures when they arrive, spacing donors out, only taking appointments and requiring masks. They will be handing out masks to donors who do not have one.

They said the need for donations is even more crucial during the pandemic.

“Now that elective surgeries have been permitted again, we are seeing blood in need more now than it has been in the last couple of months. only 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood and of the 38, only about 10 percent will and we need every single percentage to turn out,” account manager for the Red Cross Corey Voe said.

There will be another blood drive on Tuesday, one later in the month, and a three-day one at the Miller Hill Mall in August. To view the full schedule and to make an appointment, visit the Red Cross website.