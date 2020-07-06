St. Louis River Alliance Continues to Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A Small Skeletal Crew Continues to Work on Restoration Projects Impacting the St. Louis River Estuary

DULUTH, Minn. – The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting projects small and large across the Twin Ports, and restoration along the St. Louis River estuary is no exception.

Kris Eilers, Executive Director of the St. Louis River Alliance (SLRA), says her team has had to rethink the way they are doing things amid the ongoing pandemic.

She’s thankful the river has been a source of entertainment and rejuvenation for many getting outdoors to enjoy all that Mother Nature has to offer.

But cleanup projects are continuing.

The piping plover project continues on area beaches. This project has been in the works for the past eight years.

Last year, the Wisconsin DNR and other partners were able to finish a large habitat project on Wisconsin Point. This site was monitored for piping plover this year.

A skeletal crew will be monitoring the area this summer to make sure requirements are met to safely inhabit the species.

SLRA has rehired people who have worked for the organization in the past to do summer projects, and two other long-term employees continue to work on progress as well.

Work on the National Water Trail continues. SLRA will be publishing a navigational map in July so people can get outdoors and use the helpful piece of information.

Instead of having the regular canoe/kayak trip the SLRA hosts annually in the summer, they are working to organize a virtual event, allowing enthusiasts to get out and engage with the St. Louis River estuary.

A new video just debuted on the St. Louis River Alliance’s website.

It looks back at the history of the area of concern and progress that continues to be made along the St. Louis River.

In September, a small group will be planting wild rice on Clough Island with help from the Wisconsin DNR.

If you’d like to keep up to date with happenings from the St. Louis River Alliance, click here or visit them on Facebook.