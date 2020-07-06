Tourism Takes Hit During Holiday Weekend

While Canal Park was still busy over the holiday weekend, the Maritime Visitor Center says it saw a couple of thousand fewer people stop by on the fourth.

The visitor center had about 1,000 people stop by its booth over the holiday weekend.

But last year when the museum building was open, the visitor booth estimated between 3,500 to 5,000 guests that had stopped by on the fourth.

They believe that the significant drop is most likely due to holiday events being canceled.

“Both Superior and Duluth’s fireworks being canceled that affected the amount of people that we saw down here but we’d like to see people get back to normal and have the normal amount of people down here,” said Sara Summers-Luedtke, the director of the museum.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the museum is currently closed to the public.