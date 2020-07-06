Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, July 6

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 38,569 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 3 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,474 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 679,693 tests have been completed to date.

There are 33,907 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 4,219 patients have required hospitalization and 258 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 258 patients, 125 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 87

Cook: 1

Itasca: 65 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 15 – 1 death

Lake: 6

St. Louis: 180 – 15 deaths

Ashland: 3

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 41

Iron: 8 – 1 death

Sawyer: 12

Gogebic: 7 – 1 death

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 31,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 796 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

