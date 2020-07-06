Vintage Sport Camps Aim to Get Kids Away from Technology

The camp looks to promote healthy and active lifestlyes for boys and girls ages six through 12.

DULUTH, Minn. – No phones. No TV. No tablets. No gaming. Those are the rules for the annual Vintage Sport Camps, which began this week at the Duluth Heritage Center.

The camp looks to promote healthy and active lifestlyes for boys and girls ages six through 12. Campers have a chance to learn new sports and improve social skills. This year’s edition looks a lot different due to COVID-19 restrictions, But the campers don’t seem to notice any of the differences.

“The kids are in their own world and that’s what makes it great. It’s their own world and we’re trying to make it as easy as possible on them and try to make them have fun. We live in a world today where electronics are at our fingertips so might as well have a camp where kids can enjoy the finer things in life like activities and sports,” said head coach Alex Spencer.

Camps are also going on in Proctor at the Rails new indoor turf facility. If you would like to sign up, head to vintage sport camp.com.