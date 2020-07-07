Animal Allies Girls Power Summer Camp Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – The ongoing pandemic is making it much harder than usual to host summer camps for young people, but many Northland camps are still moving forward by taking plenty of COVID-19 precautions.

It’s being run a bit differently than usual, but the Animal Allies Girl Power Camp is underway, and campers are excited to get started.

“Probably getting to see all the cute kitties and I get to seem my friends,” said Elizabeth Jagunich, one of the participants at the camp.

The campers here are girls, nine years old and up. They’re gathering with friends work on arts and crafts, and to spend time with animals. Some big goals are learning about responsible pet ownership and about controlling pet populations.

“Because at the end of the school year, you didn’t get to see your friends but some people are at the same school so they get to see their friend again,” said Elizabeth.

Camp groups are smaller this year. There are usually 20 kids per class, but that number was cut in half. Temperature checks are given every day along with having campers sign special liability forms.

Organizers wanted to push forward with this year’s camp, especially because the girls had such an unusual school year apart from their classmates.

“So we’re kind of using the analogy of thinking about the animals that are here, kind of spending a lot of time in cages, pent up, that’s how we’ve all been feeling after this crazy time, so it’s just really nice to be able to get out and be with our friends again,” said Nicole Facciotto, the humane education manager at Animal Allies.

You can also support Animal Allies with its new fundraiser by giving a 15 dollar donation and submitting a photo of your pets. You will get a customized piece of artwork by the art campers.