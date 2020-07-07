Blue Arrow Boutique Getting Ready to Reopen

One local shop is planning to open after being temporarily closed for the past few months due to the pandemic.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One local shop is planning to open after being temporarily closed for the past few months due to the pandemic.

Ownership from Blue Arrow Boutique in Superior, which specializes in women’s clothing, say they would have opened sooner, but were having trouble getting enough inventory while figuring out a plan to keep customers safe.

“We’re pumped but we’re also cautious,” said Anndrea Ploeger, one of the owners of Blue Arrow Boutique. “So we’ve kind of gotten that in the background. So this is like opening for the first time again.”

Some of the safety protocols for the shop include requiring customers to wear masks and social distancing, while also limiting the number of people in the store.