Chester Bowl Summer Camp Opens

DULUTH, Minn. – Chester Bowl welcomed nearly fifty kids back to summer camp this week.

With the Covid-19 crisis continuing to create health concerns, this year’s summer camp program looks a little different.

Campers are split up into three groups to minimize the risk of spreading the virus throughout the entire camp.

When indoors everyone is required to wear masks.

Staff members are also constantly cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched areas.

The executive director says even with the changes he can see that the camp is providing these youngsters a bit of normalcy.

“Camp is huge for these kids right now. Most have been out of their routine for three months and have not had a lot of social contact with others. You can see them thriving,” said Dave Schaeffer, executive director of the Chester Bowl Improvement Club.

Chester Bowl camp has changed their registration options as another precautionary measure.

Parents can only sign their kids up by the week rather than daily.