CHUM’s West Duluth Food Shelf to Reopen Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM’s West Duluth food shelf is reopening on Monday, July 13th.

The food shelf, located in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Grand Avenue, has been closed since March because of the pandemic.

Now, every week people can stop in and get a prepackaged box of food for their family.

CHUM tells us it’s important to have a food shelf in West Duluth so people are not forced to travel downtown to pick-up needed supplies.

“The box itself will weigh anywhere between 55-60 pounds so, if you are traveling great distances, it makes it extremely difficult, even with bus service, to get there or to get back,” said CHUM director of distributive services Scott Van Daele.

The West Duluth food shelf will be open every Monday from 10:00 a.m. until noon. CHUM’s downtown food shelf is open Wednesdays and Fridays.

The organization tells us food and cash donations are always needed.