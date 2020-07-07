Covid-19 Cases Spike in St. Louis County

More than half of the 15 people that tested positive are under the age of 30.

DULUTH, Minn. – 15 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in St. Louis County.

Officials are reporting this is the largest single-day increase, so far, in the county.

St. Louis County officials say it is not surprising to see a jump in Covid-19 cases, but it is also not good news for a potential end to the pandemic.

The most recent cases are impacting people from both city and remote areas within the county.

They all are ranging in age from pre-teen to late 70’s.

But more than half of the 15 people that tested positive are under the age of 30.

Recent data shows people between 20 and 29 make up nearly 30% of all confirmed cases in St. Louis County.

It is believed many factors contribute to the spike in cases among young people, including the expanded availability of testing.

“We are more able to ensure that people with any kind of symptom are tested. As the descriptive symptoms have also broadened, I think the medical system is more often authorizing a test,” said Director of Public Health and Human Services Linnea Mirsch.

Experts also believe the jump in cases among those under 30 is a result of the number of people with no symptoms possibly carrying the virus.

The CDC reports for every single confirmed case, there are at least ten people that are asymptomatic carriers.

The county has one overall message, which for everyone to follow recommended safety measures.

This includes wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of at least six feet, and washing your hands regularly.

Anyone over the age of 65 or with an underlying health condition should stay home as much as possible to avoid potential exposure.