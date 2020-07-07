DECC to Hold First Event Since March

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced on Tuesday that it will have its first event since March due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Ovation Dance Challenge event will be a live-streamed dance competition from Symphony Hall July 10-11.

“This is exciting news as it is the first event to take place since Manions held its Wholesale Spring Buying Show on March 12th”, said Sue Ellen Moore, DECC Director of Sales. Moore went on to say, “The DECC is eager to safely reopen and again become the regional center for meetings, entertainment, and events.”

The DECC says they have worked closely with Ovation to ensure a safe environment for the dancers, guests, and staff as well as compliance with MDH and CDC guidelines.

“Guests and staff are required to wear masks, temperatures of dancers will be taken daily on arrival, and physical distancing will be enforced. Total numbers of participants will be closely monitored, and those who are not immediate family members will watch the event via live stream,” said Sue Ellen Moore, Director of Sales.

The DECC says they are also currently working to reschedule hundreds of events canceled since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DECC Board Chair, Karen Pionk, applauded the DECC staff’s hard work. “The community can count on the DECC to be ready. The DECC, Visit Duluth, and our area hotels are key partners in working to increase events and bring back thriving visitor business.”