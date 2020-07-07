DLH Airport Sets Safety Plan As Passenger Numbers Go Up

DULUTH, Minn. – More people are choosing to fly this summer as the pandemic continues.

Officials from the Duluth International Airport say the number of passengers traveling through is on the rise.

Due to the increase in passengers, the airport is now implementing a plan to protect everyone.

That plan includes requiring all employees to wear masks and the continuous disinfecting of all seating and highly touched areas.

“It’s already an anxious time so we want to minimize that as much as we can,” Director of Communication and Marketing. “We are continuing to monitor it and making sure that we are really providing a great environment for folks to come in feeling comfortable and safe.”

Custom safety signs and hand sanitizing stations are strategically placed people are choosing to fly this summer as the pandemic continues within the airport.

Plexiglass barriers have also been installed at the ticket counter and other person-to-person contact areas.