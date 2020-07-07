Duluth Police: Suspect Arrested in Connection to Tuesday Hit-and-Run Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say they have located and arrested a suspect in connection to a Tuesday hit-and-run incident.

Authorities say police were dispatched to the 200 Block of West 4th Street around 11:17 a.m. on reports of an assault.

While responding to the call police learned that one of the individuals involved in the assault had run over another individual with a car while fleeing the scene.

Authorities say when they arrived at the scene the victim was conscious and taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers were able to locate the suspect after speaking with witnesses and viewing surveillance footage in the area.

Police say the suspect admitted to being involved in the incident and was brought to the County Jail on charges of second-degree assault.