Fire Department Stays Busy on Fourth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department was busy during this past July fourth.

There were six outside fire calls, along with 63 fireworks-related calls on the fourth. Leadership from the department says that although they were busy, it certainly wasn’t unexpected.

“It’s the time of the year, there’s a lot of people at home, “said Jonathan Otis, the Duluth Fire Marshal. “I think our firefighters just are…they’re running a lot more calls for people for different reasons.”

Typically when people call fireworks-related incidents, they are routed first to the police department. If they become a fire-related incident or injury, then they are sent to the fire department.