Hermantown VFW, Legion Baseball Teams Shutdown for “Precautionary Measures”

No players or coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – According to Hermantown athletic director Beth Clark, the Hawks VFW and Legion baseball teams will be shutdown for the rest of the week for “precautionary measures”.

Clark added that no players or coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Hermantown’s Legion baseball team will not participate in the Midsummer Classic tournament this weekend up in Ely. The situation will be re-assessed next Monday.