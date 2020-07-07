Trump Says he Will Pressure States to Reopen Schools in Fall

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he will pressure governors to reopen schools and colleges this fall, arguing that some want to keep schools closed for political reasons against the will of families.

Trump said he is “very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”

Trump did not immediately explain how he would pressure governors, but he repeated an earlier claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons and not health reasons.

Trump held a meeting at the White House Tuesday as part of an all-out effort to get the nation’s schools to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.