UMD Releases Updated Schedules for Fall Sports

The football team was scheduled to close the season against Northern State, but that game has been dropped.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD Athletics have released updated sports schedules for the fall.

For the football team, the schedule has been reduced from 11 games to 10, per NCAA regulations, which means the season will start one week earlier. The Bulldogs will open their season at home against MSU-Mankato on September 12th. The season opener against Upper Iowa will now be UMD’s final game of the season. The Bulldogs were scheduled to close the season against Northern State, but that game has been dropped.

As for volleyball and women’s soccer, both teams had their schedules reduced as well: 20 games for volleyball and 14 for women’s soccer and both schedules will feature only conference opponents. Both teams open their respective seasons at home on September 18th. For more information, click here.

UMD adds that if any home games are cancelled those who purchased tickets directly from the UMD Ticket Office will have the option to donate their ticket purchase, receive a refund for the canceled game or have a credit toward a future ticket purchase.