DTA to Restore Service With Additional Changes in Coming Weeks

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority announced Wednesday that it will be returning to regular summer service levels starting July 19.

Several routes that had been paused due to COVID-19 are expected to restore at that time.

The DTA says it will roll out the following items:

Service levels will be restored to that of traditional Summer service, with the current exception of the Port Town Trolly, which will remain paused at this time. Returning, however, will be routes #4, #5, #15, and #25(DuLooper).

Late-night service provided pre-covid19 will also be restored, which includes several routes.

The Duluth Transit Center (DTC) will return to normal operating hours on July 19th. M-F | 5AM – 1AM, SAT | 6AM – 11:30PM, SUN | 6:30AM – 10PM.

The pilot project Route 24 with service to the Great Lakes Aquarium and waterfront has ended, and as such, the route will no longer be offered.

The DTA is currently launching 10 new Gillig low-floor buses, three of which are green and will be featured prominently on the “DuLooper” downtown circulator route. Six of the vehicles are 40 ft., and four are 35 ft.

Effective Sunday, July, 19th the DTA will eliminate the two single-direction bus stops located within the Miller Hill Target Parking lot, replacing it with a bi-directional stop along Maple Grove Road near the Target entrance. This stop will serve passengers heading both outbound “From Downtown” and inbound “To Downtown”. This change has been implemented to increase safety and reduce potential conflicts with pedestrians and vehicles within the parking lot.

These changes will be in addition to measures previously put in place by the DTA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key measures have included encouraging essential trips only, enhanced efforts to sanitize/disinfect buses and facilities daily, eliminating fares (and associated congestion near the front of buses), rear-door boarding and alighting, and the requirement of masks/face coverings for DTA bus drivers.

The DTA says they are still encouraging passengers to wear masks when on buses and when in their facilities.