Duluth Fire Department Extinguishes House Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the Duluth Fire Department received a call of flames coming through the roof of a home at 430 Nth 16th Ave E.

When crews arrived, they met the homeowners outside of the residence.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.

Following an investigation, The Duluth Fire Marshall determined the fire had been caused by an overloaded electrical circuit.

There was no injuries reported.

Credit: Duluth Fire Department

