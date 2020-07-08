Duluth Fire Department Extinguishes House Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the Duluth Fire Department received a call of flames coming through the roof of a home at 430 Nth 16th Ave E.

When crews arrived, they met the homeowners outside of the residence.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.

Due to extensive water damage, the homeowners have been displaced.

Following an investigation, The Duluth Fire Marshall determined the fire had been caused by an overloaded electrical circuit.

There was no injuries reported.