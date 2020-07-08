Election Judges Needed for Duluth and for St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The pandemic has impacted many things during the past few months, including the election process, and with the Minnesota primary only about a month away, Duluth and St. Louis County are both dealing with a shortage of election judges mainly because of concerns about potential COVID-19 exposure.

Being a good listener and attending training. Those are two of the biggest requirements for being an election judge, and qualified candidates to fill those positions are needed in both Duluth and St. Louis County.

“We’re looking for judges in general,” said Phil Chapman, the Deputy Auditor Election Supervisor. “We don’t have any we’re not looking for old young anything. We’re just looking for people, citizens, to step up and help us out.”

A lot of previous election judges fall into the category of being high risk for COVID-19. Because of this, many have expressed concern about serving for this upcoming August primary and November general election.

Each municipality, city, and township is responsible for getting their judges, and countywide, there is about a 150 person shortage for the position.

Typically, 650 to 700 judges are needed for St. Louis County. About 230 judges are needed to serve in the City of Duluth’s 34 precincts.

“If we don’t get the numbers that we need, I think we’ll just continue to do outreach until right up to that primary election and see where we’re at come November if we need to have additional trainings,” said Kate Van Daele, the public informations officer for the City of Duluth.

People are encouraged to vote by mail. Absentee voting is happening right now as well and people can vote absentee up to election day.