Endion Station Inn Seeing Steady Business

Since it opened the inn has encountered both a pandemic, and now construction resuming on the Lakewalk.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this year, the historic Endion Station in Canal Park transitioned into a new boutique hotel.

Despite these obstacles, Owner Rod Raymond says his business is doing fine and has some words of wisdom for anyone who has to drastically pivot their business model during these trying times.

“Surrendering is the best way to approach these uncontrollable measures. If I could give anyone advice- young business men and women to season veterans. Try it. It’s a great meditative practice,” Endion Station Inn Owner, Rod Raymond says.

Although the inn is offering reduced rates because of the construction, those fluctuate based on demand.