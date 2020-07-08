Rain Did Not Discourage Superior Shoppers From Visiting Farmer’s Market

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It may have been a rainy and gloomy day, but that did not discourage folks in Superior from visiting the downtown farmer’s market.

More than a half of dozen vendors set up shop selling local goods.

Everything from produce to baked treats was up for grabs.

This year not as many vendors are participating in the farmer’s market compared to previous years.

Many hope the pandemic is not the root of the problem.

“It’s a little sad. I don’t know why there are fewer vendors, whether it is because it is still early. Many gardens aren’t growing produce. I hope that’s what it is. I hope it will grow,” said Joel Huenemann.

The Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market is located off of banks avenue…

and is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.