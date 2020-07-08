Scott Perunovich to be Honored by Hobey Baker Committee Next Month

The ceremony will take place August 6th at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, MN.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hobey Baker Award committee announced Wednesday that former UMD Bulldog and 2020 Hobey Baker Award winner Scott Perunovich will be honored at a banquet/golf outing next month.

The ceremony will take place August 6th at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, MN. The event was scheduled to take place back in April, but the coronavirus made an in-person banquet difficult to pull off.

This past season, Perunovich became the sixth UMD player ever to win the Hobey Baker award.